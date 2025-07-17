Neighbors react after lightning strike kills Burlington County man

The Brief A Cinnaminson man was killed in a lightning strike at a Jackson, New Jersey archery range on Wednesday. His neighbors have reacted to the news of 61-year-old Robert Montgomery’s death with grief and disbelief.



A lightning strike at an archery camp in rural Ocean County has left one man dead and 14 others injured. The incident occurred while Boy Scouts were learning archery skills from volunteers and enthusiasts.

What we know:

The lightning strike hit a tree, electrifying the ground and causing chaos among the more than two dozen people present at Black Knight Bowbenders Archery Range in Jackson Township.

Parents rushed to their children, and members of the camp ran to assist those affected.

Robert Montgomery, a 61-year-old archery expert volunteering at the Black Knight Bowbenders club, was among those injured. Despite efforts to perform CPR, Montgomery did not survive.

What they're saying:

Gene Grodzki, a member of the Black Knight Bowbenders, described the scene, "I ran to get the defibrillator out of the clubhouse. I ran back with it, and it was pandemonium."

Eduardo Zambrano, Montgomery's neighbor, expressed his shock, "I am really surprised, sadly surprised to hear that he died."

Zambrano also shared fond memories of Montgomery, saying, "We were neighbors for maybe 20 years. He sometimes would clear my driveway and I would do the same for him."

The backstory:

Robert Montgomery was a widowed father of one and a dedicated volunteer at the Black Knight Bowbenders, a 50-year-old archery club in Perrineville. His sudden passing has left the community in Cinnamonson deeply saddened, with police escorting his family home as they chose not to speak publicly.

By the numbers:

This marks the second fatal lightning strike in New Jersey this month. Despite the rarity of such events, experts note that there are 20 to 30 million air-to-ground lightning strikes annually across the United States, with an average of 20 fatalities each year, predominantly occurring in July.

Why you should care:

Lightning strikes, while rare, can have devastating consequences. This tragedy serves as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of such events and the importance of safety measures during outdoor activities.