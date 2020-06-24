2 men in stable condition after double shooting in Logan

article

Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that sent two men to hospital in Logan Wednesday.

The incident occurred on the 4600 block of North Marvine Street just after noon.

The victims, two 23-year-old men, were each shot once and transported to Einstein Hospital by responding police officers.

Both victims are listed in stable condition.

No weapon has been recovered and no arrests have been made at this time.

