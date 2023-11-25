2 men shot and killed on Juniata Park street, 1 in custody: police

article

A Juniata Park street became the scene of violence as a double shooting killed two men, while police take one person into custody.

The gunfire broke out on the 4000 block of Ormond Street, in Philadelphia’s Juniata Park section, just after 8:30 Saturday night, according to officials.

An unidentified man in his 30s was shot multiple times at the scene. Medics rushed him to Temple University Hospital where he died.

A 61-year-old man was sitting inside a car when he was shot in the back at the location. He was taken to 1600 Lycoming Street in a private vehicle where police picked him up and rushed him to Temple, but he died at the hospital.

Police are investigating the scene on Ormond Street and say one weapon was found and one person is in custody. No other details were available.

