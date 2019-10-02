2 men shot in broad daylight in East Germantown

article

Two men are injured after being shot in broad daylight in East Gemantown.

The incident occurred around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday on the 500 block of East Queen Lane.

A 25-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg, and a 30-year-old suffered a graze wound to the leg. Both were hospitalized in stable condition.

The double shooting follows a violent night in Philadelphia that left one man dead and seven others wounded.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

For resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia, see here.