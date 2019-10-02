2 men shot in broad daylight in East Germantown
EAST GERMANTOWN - Two men are injured after being shot in broad daylight in East Gemantown.
The incident occurred around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday on the 500 block of East Queen Lane.
A 25-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg, and a 30-year-old suffered a graze wound to the leg. Both were hospitalized in stable condition.
The double shooting follows a violent night in Philadelphia that left one man dead and seven others wounded.
No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.
