2 men shot in broad daylight in West Philadelphia

Police are investigating after a double shooting in West Philadelphia left two men injured Wednesday afternoon.

The incident occurred shortly before 12:30 p.m. on the 5400 block of Girard Avenue.

Police said an 18-year-old man was shot once in the stomach, and a 20-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the right hip. Both victims were hospitalized in stable condition.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

For resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia, see here.