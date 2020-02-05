Man critical after being shot in the face in West Philly triple shooting

Police investigating following a triple shooting in West Philadelphia.

The incident occurred just before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday at South 52nd and Market streets.

Police said 30-year-old man was shot once in the face and listed in extremely critical condition.

Two other men, ages 28 and 29, suffered gunshot wounds to the leg and were hospitalized in stable condition.

A 30-year-old man is critically wounded following a triple shooting in West Philadelphia.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

