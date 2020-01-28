Man critical after being shot in the jaw in West Philly double shooting

article

Police are investigating after a double shooting in West Philadelphia left one man critically injured.

The incident occurred around 10:15 p.m. Monday on the 6300 block of Vine Street.

Police said a 31-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the jaw. He was transported to Lankenau Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition.

A 20-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the chest. He was hospitalized in stable condition, according to police.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

