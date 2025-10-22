$2 million winning Powerball lottery ticket sold at Philadelphia grocery store

The Brief A $2 million winning Powerball ticket was sold at the ShopRite on Fox Street in East Falls. The player matched five white balls and added the Power Play option, doubling the usual $1 million prize. The winner has one year to claim the prize; ShopRite will receive a $10,000 bonus.



One lucky Powerball player in Philadelphia is waking up $2 million richer after buying a winning ticket at the ShopRite on Fox Street in East Falls.

What we know:

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, the ticket for Saturday’s Powerball drawing matched five of the five white balls but not the red Powerball. Normally, that combination wins $1 million, but because the ticket included the Power Play option, the prize doubled to $2 million.

The winning numbers were drawn on Saturday, October 19, and the ticket was sold at the ShopRite located on Fox Street in the East Falls neighborhood.

The retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. The ticket holder has one year from the drawing date to claim their prize at any Pennsylvania Lottery office.

As of Tuesday morning, the winner had not yet come forward.

What's next:

Lottery officials remind all players to check their tickets carefully and to sign the back immediately for security. Players can verify results and claim procedures on the Pennsylvania Lottery’s official website or mobile app.

The Powerball jackpot continues to grow for the next drawing on Wednesday night.