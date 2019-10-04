2 Northeast Philadelphia middle school students detained for allegedly making threats against school

article

Police say two Northeast Philadelphia middle school students are in custody after the pair allegedly made terroristic threats against their school.

Authorities placed Labrum Hancock Middle School on lockdown around 9:40 a.m. According to police, two students threatened the school and made reference to the 2018 Parkland High School shooting.

The students were detained and will be questioned by detectives. A canine unit was brought to the scene to further investigate.

The lockdown was lifted around 10:30 a.m.