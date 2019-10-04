2 Northeast Philadelphia middle school students detained for allegedly making threats against school
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - Police say two Northeast Philadelphia middle school students are in custody after the pair allegedly made terroristic threats against their school.
Authorities placed Labrum Hancock Middle School on lockdown around 9:40 a.m. According to police, two students threatened the school and made reference to the 2018 Parkland High School shooting.
The students were detained and will be questioned by detectives. A canine unit was brought to the scene to further investigate.
The lockdown was lifted around 10:30 a.m.