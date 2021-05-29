2 officers, woman involved injured in car accident in West Philadelphia

article

An officer-involved car accident has left three people with minor injuries.

The incident happened at 57th and Girard Avenue at approximately 10:25 a.m. Saturday.

The officers were responding to assist on the westbound direction of Girard when they collided with a woman traveling southbound on 57th Street in a gold Nissan Altima.

The two officers and the woman have minor injuries.

They were taken to Presbyterian Hospital where they are expected to be treated and released.

