Expand / Collapse search

2 officers, woman involved injured in car accident in West Philadelphia

Published 
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia
police lights article

police lights

PHILADELPHIA - An officer-involved car accident has left three people with minor injuries. 

The incident happened at 57th and Girard Avenue at approximately 10:25 a.m. Saturday. 

The officers were responding to assist on the westbound direction of Girard when they collided with a woman traveling southbound on 57th Street in a gold Nissan Altima. 

The two officers and the woman have minor injuries. 

They were taken to Presbyterian Hospital where they are expected to be treated and released. 

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter
 