2 people found dead inside Borgata Hotel room in Atlantic City: police

The Brief Two people were found dead inside a room at the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa on Sunday afternoon. Autopsies show the woman died from a broken neck, and the man died from self-inflicted stab wounds. The case is being investigated by the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and Atlantic City Police.



Atlantic City authorities are investigating after two people were found dead inside a hotel room at the Borgata over the weekend.

What we know:

Police said officers responded around 4:55 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 23, to a report of two unresponsive individuals inside a room at the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa.

Inside the room, officers found Baoyi Bowie Zheng, 36, of Staten Island, and Wei Guo Liang, 68, of Brooklyn, both dead.

According to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, autopsies revealed that Zheng died from a broken neck, while Liang’s death was caused by self-inflicted stab wounds. Investigators have not released further details about what happened inside the room.

What's next:

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Atlantic City Police Department are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 609-909-7666 or submit a tip anonymously at ACPO.Tips. Tips may also be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234, 1-800-658-8477, or crimestoppersatlantic.com, where cash rewards are offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment.