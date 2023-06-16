2 Philadelphia men shot on Bala Cynwyd basketball court after game, police say

Investigators in Montgomery County are investigating a double shooting that left two men injured.

According to authorities, officers with the Lower Merion Police Department responded to the 200 block of Asaphs Road in Bala Cynwyd shortly after 9 p.m. on Thursday.

Officials say arriving officers found two men in the area of a basketball court at 1 Bala Plaza.

Police say two men from Philadelphia, ages 21 and 22, were found suffering from gunshot wounds.

The men were transported to Lankenau Hospital for treatment for their injuries which are not life-threatening, according to authorities.

Lower Merion detectives say an investigation revealed the shooting occurred after a pickup basketball game ended.

A silver four-door sedan believed to be involved in the incident was last seen leaving the area after the shooting, officials say.

Police say there is no threat to the public at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Lower Merion Police at 610-645-1000.