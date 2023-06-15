Man critically injured after he is shot in broad daylight on SEPTA train, police say

article

A man was critically injured after he was shot in the leg on a SEPTA train near the Arrott Transportation Center.

The shooting happened Thursday afternoon, about 3:15, at 4700 Frankford Avenue, very near the SEPTA Arrott Transportation Center, officials said. The gunfire was on the westbound Market-Frankford Line, officials said.

The 27-year-old man was rushed to Temple University Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

Police an active investigation is underway and a weapon was found. They note no arrests have been made.

SEPTA advises the public should expect delays in the system while police conduct their investigation.

