Christopher Fitzgerald Way: Temple University block to be renamed after sergeant killed in line of duty

Temple University is set to honor the first campus police officer killed in the line of duty with a street renaming.

Investigators say the 31-year-old officer was on patrol alone on February 18 on the 1700 block of Montgomery Avenue when he saw three young people wearing masks and dark clothes. Authorities say he attempted to investigate their activity due to a rise in robberies in the area.

Officials say Fitzgerald radioed dispatchers that he was in a foot chase with the three individuals. According to police, two of the teens hid and were later stopped by another officer.

Fitzgerald continued his pursuit of the third person, later identified as 18-year-old Miles Pfeffer , who fired the deadly shots that killed Fitzgerald and shot the officer three more times as he laid on the ground.

Pfeffer was arrested the following day and faces multiple charges, including Murder, Homicide of Law Enforcement Officer, Evading Arrest and related charges.

Fitzgerald was a husband and father of five, whose death sent shockwaves through Temple's campus and Philadelphia.

Law enforcement officers from across the United States traveled to Philadelphia to pay their respects to the officer's family as he was laid to rest.

His widow says the couple's children are struggling with their father's death.

The Fitzgerald family has since filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Pfeffer and his parents as they continue calling for justice and accountability.

Governor Josh Shapiro and Mayor Jim Kenney are expected to join Temple University officials and Sgt. Fitzgerald's family at 18th and Montgomery for the ceremony on Thursday at 1:30 p.m.

After Fitzgerald's death, his colleague Temple Police Officer Leroy Wimberly worked with local politicians to create a petition that proposed renaming the street after the slain officer.

After getting enough signatures, the petition was introduced as a resolution and passed.