2 Princeton University staff members self-quarantine after possible coronavirus exposure

Two Princeton University staff members are under self-quarantine after possible exposure to the novel coronavirus at an off-campus gathering.

The staff members are being tested and results are expected in the coming days, per the university

The university is working with local health authorities to identify and contact those who may have been in close contact with the staff members since their potential exposure to COVID-19.

Princeton said Monday it is restricting large gatherings and urging students to remain home after spring break and take classes online in the wake of the spread of the coronavirus.

President Christopher Eisgruber wrote in a letter to the university community that the measures are necessary even though the school currently has no confirmed cases.

All lectures and seminars will switch to online beginning March 23. The restrictions will remain in place until April 5, when university officials will conduct a review. The university also is restricting school-sponsored travel.

The restrictions will be disruptive, Eisgruber wrote, but officials "strongly believe that actions taken now will have the greatest chance of decreasing risk, and that the potential consequences of not acting could far outweigh these short-term disruptions."

New Jersey announced two new confirmed cases of the virus over the weekend, bringing the total number in the state to 11.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.