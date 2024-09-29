2 rescued from disabled sailboat in Ocean City: officials

article

Two people were saved after officials say a sailboat was in distress in Ocean City Saturday.

At around 2:00 p.m. B-Platoon, Ocean City police, and beach patrol, responded to the area of 22nd Street and the Beach for a Water Rescue. It was reported that a vessel was possibly in distress.

Upon arrival, officials say a sailboat, approximately 40’ in length, was found to be disabled, in distress, with two people aboard.

They say the vessel was rapidly approaching the sandbar, and began getting impacted by surf broadside.

Officials launched Water Rescue-1 and were able to make contact with the two on board. Once the vessel was grounded, firefighters rescued the two occupants.

One passenger was transported to the hospital by medics and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Due to a fast response and team effort, the Ocean City Firefighters Association says it led to a positive outcome for the individuals involved.