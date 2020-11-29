2 seriously injured in wrong-way crash on Route 29 near Trenton

article

Two women suffered serious injuries following a wrong-way car crash early Sunday morning on Route 29 near Trenton.

According to police, a 56-year-old Trenton woman was traveling south on the northbound side of the highway when she slammed into a Ford driven by a 33-year-old Philadelphia woman.

The impact caused the 33-year-old's vehicle to crash through a guardrail, overturn and become stuck in a tree.

Both drivers sustained serious injuries, according to New Jersey State Police. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

The crash caused a northbound stretch of Route 29 to close for nearly 5 hours. Investigators are working to piece together the events surrounding the crash.

