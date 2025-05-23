Expand / Collapse search

Bucks County park closed as crew search for park resource ranger after his kayak overturns

Published  May 23, 2025 5:46pm EDT
Bucks County
Tyler State Park closed after accident

Officials at Tyler State Park say the park is closed indefinitely after an accident involving a park ranger.

The Brief

    • Rescue units are on scene at a Bucks County park.
    • Officials announced Tyler State Park would be closed until further notice after an accident happened involving a park ranger.

NEWTOWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Tyler State Park, in Bucks County, is closed until further notice as crews work to find a park ranger whose kayak capsized. 

What we know:

Officials with the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources released a statement saying Tyler State Park would be closed indefinitely due to an accident involving a park ranger.

A 38-year-old park resource ranger was in a kayak in the Neshaminy Creek Friday, a little after 12:30, when the kayak overturned.

Additionally, they went on to say many agencies responded to the scene to help in the search.

A witness at the park in Newtown Township sent a video showing emergency crews suiting up to enter the water.

What we don't know:

No additional details were released. 

