Bucks County park closed as crew search for park resource ranger after his kayak overturns
NEWTOWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Tyler State Park, in Bucks County, is closed until further notice as crews work to find a park ranger whose kayak capsized.
What we know:
Officials with the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources released a statement saying Tyler State Park would be closed indefinitely due to an accident involving a park ranger.
A 38-year-old park resource ranger was in a kayak in the Neshaminy Creek Friday, a little after 12:30, when the kayak overturned.
Additionally, they went on to say many agencies responded to the scene to help in the search.
A witness at the park in Newtown Township sent a video showing emergency crews suiting up to enter the water.
What we don't know:
No additional details were released.