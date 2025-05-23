Bucks County park closed as crew search for park resource ranger after his kayak overturns

The Brief Rescue units are on scene at a Bucks County park. Officials announced Tyler State Park would be closed until further notice after an accident happened involving a park ranger.



Tyler State Park, in Bucks County, is closed until further notice as crews work to find a park ranger whose kayak capsized.

What we know:

Officials with the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources released a statement saying Tyler State Park would be closed indefinitely due to an accident involving a park ranger.

A 38-year-old park resource ranger was in a kayak in the Neshaminy Creek Friday, a little after 12:30, when the kayak overturned.

Additionally, they went on to say many agencies responded to the scene to help in the search.

A witness at the park in Newtown Township sent a video showing emergency crews suiting up to enter the water.

What we don't know:

No additional details were released.