2 stabbed during bar fight with 'intoxicated' patron in Chinatown: police

The Brief Two men in their 30s were stabbed in the chest during a fight with an "intoxicated" man outside a Chinatown bar. The stabbing suspect fled the bar and was arrested a block away by SEPTA police.



Two people were stabbed when police say a man pulled out a knife during a bar fight Thursday night in Philadelphia's Chinatown section.

What we know:

Officers were called to the Lion Sports Bar on the 1000 block of Arch Street just before 3 a.m. for reports of a bar fight and stabbing.

Police found two victims outside the bar, both suffering from stab wounds to the chest, Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters.

A man in his 30s was placed in critical condition at nearby Jefferson Hospital, and a 34-year-old man was "conscious, walking and talking."

Witnesses told police that the stabbing happened when an "intoxicated" patron was thrown out of the bar and began pounding on the windows.

When bar employees confronted the man outside the bar, investigators say he pulled out a folding knife during a scuffle and stabbed the two customers.

The man fled the bar and was arrested about a block away by SEPTA police.

What we don't know:

The suspect has not been identified.

Police have not shared details about the events leading up to the fight and stabbing.