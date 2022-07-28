2 suspects sought for robbery at North Philadelphia Dollar General, police say

Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are searching for two suspects wanted in connection with a robbery in North Philadelphia.

According to police, the robbery occurred at the Dollar General store located at 2801 Ridge Avenue.

Authorities say the duo walked into the store and one of the suspects pulled out a handgun and demanded money.

About $2,000 was taken from a register and safe and $70 was taken from a customer inside the store.

Anyone with information on the robbery or suspects is urged to call police at 215-686-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online.