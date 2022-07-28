Police: Suspect wanted for stealing safe with $20K from North Philadelphia pizzeria

Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are searching for a burglary suspect accused of stealing a safe from a North Philly pizzeria.

According to authorities, the incident occurred on July 23 at 5:31 a.m.

Police say the suspect entered through the front door of the pizzeria on the 100 block of Diamond Street.

He then walked behind the counter and removed the safe with $20,000, according to officials.

Authorities say the suspect was wearing a brown towel on his head and dark-colored clothing during the incident.

Police released surveillance video and images of the suspect both inside and outside of the pizzeria.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Philadelphia police at 215-686-8477 or submit an anonymous tip.