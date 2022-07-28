Expand / Collapse search

Police: Suspect wanted for stealing safe with $20K from North Philadelphia pizzeria

Police are asking for the public's help to identify a burglary suspect wanted for stealing a safe from a North Philadelphia pizzeria. Authorities say the safe had $20,000 in it.

PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are searching for a burglary suspect accused of stealing a safe from a North Philly pizzeria. 

According to authorities, the incident occurred on July 23 at 5:31 a.m. 

Police say the suspect entered through the front door of the pizzeria on the 100 block of Diamond Street. 

He then walked behind the counter and removed the safe with $20,000, according to officials. 

Authorities say the suspect was wearing a brown towel on his head and dark-colored clothing during the incident. 

Police released surveillance video and images of the suspect both inside and outside of the pizzeria. 

Anyone with information is urged to contact Philadelphia police at 215-686-8477 or submit an anonymous tip. 

Police say they are searching for the person seen here with a brown towel on their head and dark-colored clothing. The person is wanted in connection with the theft of a safe from a North Philadelphia pizzeria. 