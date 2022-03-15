2 SWAT deputies shot in Spanaway, Pierce County Sheriff's Department says

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department said two deputies were shot in Spanaway on Tuesday and rushed to a nearby hospital.

Deputies said on Twitter just after 12:00 p.m. that the public should avoid the area of Pacific Ave. S. (State Route 7) at 190th St. Ct. S. in Spanaway.

Both deputies were taken in unknown condition to St. Joseph Medical Center in Tacoma.

Few details were immediately given, but there was a heavy police presence in the area.

The shooting reportedly happened when a SWAT team tried to arrest someone for investigation of a felony assault, and that the person deputies were arresting had been detained. Authorities alter confirmed the 40-year-old suspect is dead.

The Pierce County Force Investigation Team (PCFIT) will be handling the investigation.

FOX 13 News reporter Hana Kim was first at the scene and is gathering more information.

State transpiration officials said the police activity was causing traffic backups and delays in both directions of SR 7 near 188th St. Ct. S.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.