2 teens, 1 young woman shot while trick-or-treating in New Castle County: police

Halloween night took a truly terrifying turn when a triple shooting broke out in one New Castle County neighborhood.

Police say shots were fired in the community of Salem Woods in Newark around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Two teenage boys, ages 16 and 17, and a 20-year-old woman were struck by gunfire.

Officers "utilized tourniquets" on scene before all three victims were transported to a local hospital. Their conditions are not known at this time.

Police have yet to release information on what led to the shooting, or any potential suspect.

An investigation is underway, and police are asking any with information or surveillance footage to contact them.