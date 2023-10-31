1 dead, 2 injured after fight escalates to shooting in Bensalem: police

One teen is dead and two others are hurt after police say a shooter opened fire on a group of juveniles during a fight Halloween night in Bensalem.

Officers from the Bensalem Police Department were called to the area of Bristol Pike and Woodbine Avenue around 7:30 p.m. for reports of a fight turned shooting.

Police found three victims, ages 14, 17 and 19, suffering from gunshot wounds to the neck and legs, according to preliminary information from police.

The three young victims were taken to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital where police say one of them died. Police have not publicly identified the slain victim.

Authorities believe a gunman fired at least a dozen shots from inside a car during the fight, then fled northbound on Bristol Pike.

Anyone with information on the deadly shooting is asked to contact police.