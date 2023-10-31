2 victims carjacked on same South Philadelphia street within minutes: police

A scary mooring in South Philadelphia saw two different carjackings, both orchestrated by three suspects just minutes apart and only blocks away.

Police say the first unfolded around 1:30 a.m. Monday on the 300 block of Reed Street when a woman was forced out of her vehicle at gunpoint.

One of the suspects pushed the 28-year-old to the ground, injuring her lip, according to authorities.

The suspects then fled in her vehicle west on Reed Street, where the second carjacking happened around 1:40 a.m.

Police say the second victim, a 47-year-old man, was exiting his vehicle when three suspects approached him, two armed with guns.

His vehicle and keys were stolen as the suspect fled onto Reed Street.

No injuries were reported in the second carjacking.

The stolen vehicles are described as a 2019 Nissan Sentra and 2008 Lincoln Navigator.

Police have yet to say if the carjackings are connected, but no arrests have been made.