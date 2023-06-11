2 teens injured, one critically, during double shooting in Olney

article

Two more teens became the victim of gun violence this weekend after a double shooting erupted in Philadelphia's Olney section late Saturday night.

The male teenagers were struck on the 100 block of Godfrey Avenue around 10:30 p.m.

Both were taken to a local hospital, where one teen is in critical condition with a shot to the stomach, and the other is stable with two shots to the lower body.

Their exacts ages are not known at this time, and it is unclear what led to the shooting.