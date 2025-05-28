Police asking for help to identify woman hit by vehicle in North Philadelphia

The Brief An unidentified woman was critically struck by a vehicle earlier this month. Police say she has been in the hospital since May 18. Anyone who may recognize her is being asked to contact police.



A woman has been hospitalized since being struck by a vehicle in North Philadelphia earlier this month, and now police are asking for help to identify her.

What we know:

Officers were called to the 4800 block of North Broad Street for an auto-pedestrian crash in the early morning hours of May 18.

Police say the woman stepped in front of the vehicle, causing the accident.

She was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition, and has remained there since with no identification.

The driver remained on the scene.

What we don't know:

The woman's identity is still unknown. Police say she is 40–50 years old, but provided no other details.

If you recognize her, or have any information, police are asking you to contact them.