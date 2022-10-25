Wawa officially shuts its doors at 2 Center City locations as crime, violence continues to rise

Crime and violence in Philadelphia continues to take its toll, and not even a city staple could escape the consequences.

Wawa announced earlier this month that they would close two of their Center City locations due to "safety and security challenges."

The hoagie giant's announcement came to fruition this week, when Wawa stores at 12th and Market and 19th and Market closed their doors for good.

"We are very sorry we can’t be there for our friends and neighbors at these two locations," Wawa said in a statement. "Philadelphia is our hometown and that’s something that will never change."

The closures come amid a rash of crimes at Wawa locations across the city, including a recent robbery that left an employee pepper-sprayed in University City.

State Rep. Amen Brown says the Wawa closings sends a message that the city is "heading in the wrong direction."

"If I was a business owner, why would I want to have a business anywhere in the city where someone can just come in and steal hours of dollars worth of items away from every day," Brown said.

Meanwhile, several Wawas that remain open at this time have reduced their hours in attempt to thwart further crime.

FOX 29 was live at 17th and Market Tuesday morning as two security guards kept a watchful eye during the busy morning hours.