2 Wawa employees pepper sprayed at University City store, police say

Two Wawa employees were pepper sprayed early Thursday morning at a store in University City, police say.

According to authorities, the incident occurred at the Wawa on the 3600 block of Chestnut Street around 1 a.m.

Police did not release further details about the incident or investigation.

This comes as it has been revealed that Wawa is considering removing Philadelphia from its expansion plans because of concerns over crime in the city.

According to the Philadelphia Business Journal, Philadelphia Councilmember Mike Driscoll received the information from a senior Wawa representative.

Driscoll says he met with the representative one day after the Wawa in Mayfair was ransacked by dozens of juveniles.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Wawa said they do not comment on their planning process.

Since 2020, at least four Wawas have closed their doors and others have cut their hours.