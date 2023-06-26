2 women arrested after stealing thousands from Lululemon at King of Prussia Mall: police

article

Two women were arrested last week after authorities say they stole thousands of dollars worth of clothing from a Pennsylvania mall Lululemon store.

The Upper Merion Police Department said the theft happened June 17, just before 6 p.m. at the Lululemon store inside the King of Prussia Mall.

Investigators say the store's Loss Prevention Officer reported that two women took several pieces of unpaid merchandise and fled the store into the mall's common area.

Moments later, officers investigating an unrelated incident saw a pair of women who matched the description of the suspect's entering the orange section of the mall's parking garage.

Officers who stopped the women reported seeing multiple Lululemon brand items stuffed inside reusable shopping bags. Both women were positively identified by the Loss Prevention Officer, according to police.

Investigators say in total the women had 45 unpaid items totaling around $3,500.

Police have not publicly identified the women. They were arrested on several theft-related charges, according to police.