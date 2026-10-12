2 women found dead in East Mount Airy house fire

The Brief Two women were found dead in a house fire early Monday morning in East Mount Airy. The fire broke out just before 4 a.m. on the 8200 block of Williams Avenue. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.



Police say two women were found dead in a house fire early Monday morning in East Mount Airy.

What we know:

Firefighters were called to the 8200 block of Williams Avenue just before 4 a.m. Monday.

Officials say two women were removed from the home and later pronounced dead at the scene.

The fire was placed under control a short time later, according to firefighters.

SEPTA bus standoff

A short time later, police responded to the area of Oxford Avenue and Loney Street for reports of an armed man on a SEPTA bus.

The man, police say, claims to be connected to the deadly house fire.

Everyone aboard the bus was safely evacuated as police work to get the suspect in custody.

What we don't know:

Officials have not said how the women died.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.