2 years after fire destroyed SW Philly church, congregation gathers to open doors on new building

Two years after an electrical fire destroyed a Southwest Philadelphia church, Sunday that church finally opened its doors to the community.

August 21, 2021 is a date Bockarie Lahai, Head Deacon of Agape International Baptist Church, will never forget. "Literally, it was very tough. My kids were on social media and they saw that the church was on fire."

Lahai says he rushed to the building that night to find the upstairs in flames. "We know how people depend on us, not only to preach the word of God to them, but also to help them with food."

The loss of the church building did not mean the congregation was lost, as two nearby businesses stepped up and offered the church a place to worship over the last two years and also a place to serve the community.

"We still continued to serve. We didn’t just fold our hands and cry," explained Pastor Jackie Wleh. "We were sad, but we continued to serve. We are grateful now for the building."

Sunday, it was all about showing their appreciation for the building that will once again be a place the members and the community can call home.

"It’s gratifying to see the community come in to celebrate with us to know that we are back in business. It’s awesome," Pastor Wleh added.

The church says they lost a lot of their items in the fire and are hoping the community they serve will help donate money to assist in the purchasing of new chairs, instruments and other items for their worship service.