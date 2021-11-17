20-year-old critical after being shot multiple times in Frankford, police say

A 20-year-old man is hospitalized after he was shot several times throughout his body in the Frankford section of the city.

It happened just after 1:30 a.m. Wednesday on the 5200 block of Oakland Street.

Investigators say 13 shots were fired at the scene from two weapons. The spent shell casings were found near the scene on the sidewalk, the front lawn, and the front porch.

"We believe that the victim was either in the front porch or standing in the front doorway when he was struck by gunfire," police explained.

The victim was shot multiple times in his chest, torso, hands, and legs, according to police.

At least five of those bullets flew into the house, where four children, between the ages of 11 months and 12 years, were inside on the second floor. They were not hurt during the shooting.

The victim remains in critical condition at Jefferson Torresdale Hospital where he was transferred. He was originally taken to Frankford Hospital South by private vehicle by his 26-year-old girlfriend.

Detectives believe this may be a domestic-related incident and say they already have information about who the shooter/shooters may be.

