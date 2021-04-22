20-year-old man killed in Northern Liberties shooting, police say

article

Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in Northern Liberties.

It happened on the 600 block of Green Street Thursday around 5:30 p.m.

According to police, the 20-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout the body. He was taken to Jefferson University Hospital in critical condition but later died shortly after 6 p.m.

So far, no arrests have been made a weapon has not been recovered.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

