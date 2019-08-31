20-year-old man shot and killed in Camden

article

Police are investigating after a 20-year-old man was shot and killed in Camden overnight.

The incident occurred just before 1 a.m. Saturday on the 1700 block of Mount Ephraim Avenue.

The victim, identified as Tyriq Smith of Camden, was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to Cooper University Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries a short time later.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Det. Elvin Nunez at 856-614-8078 or Camden County Police Det. Sean Miller at 856-757-7042. Information may also be emailed to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office.