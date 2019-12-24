200 arrests made, drugs and assault weapons seized in Kensington bust

article

Philadelphia police have announced the arrests of more than 200 people, as well as the seizure of high-powered assault weapons, as a result of a massive drug bust.

Philadelphia Police Inspector Joe Fredericksdorf announced the results of the raid on Tuesday morning.

Local authorities, in collaboration with the FBI and DEA, began their investigation following neighborhood complaints in the Fairhill and Kensington sections of the city.

Approximately $600,000 worth of narcotics — including heroin, cocaine, crack cocaine and marijuana — were seized as a result of the raid, which occurred between Tuesday, Dec. 17, and Friday, Dec. 20.

Police also recovered approximately $146,000 in cash.

Those arrested were charged with narcotics and weapons offenses.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

