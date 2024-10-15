2024 Election: Find out how Philadelphia Latinos are voting and why

A survey of 1,900 Latino voters in the seven battleground states finds voters are enthusiastic about the election, are engaged and have been the focus on outreach by civic groups and the campaigns themselves.

In the Vibes Barbershop on North 5th Street, Miguel Osorio gave a trim to a midday customer. A barber for three years, he’s serious about his craft and voting on November 5th. Osorio said, "I need to make sure, as well as lots of other people, need to go out and exercise their right to vote. It’s very important we make sure we take the time to make the right decision."

Osorio said he’s undecided but will make his decision on the economy. A newly released poll on Latino voters finds he’s not alone.

The survey of 1,900 Latino voters in the seven battleground states, including 300 in Pennsylvania, finds the cost of living, jobs and housing affordability are the leading issues for the 70 percent of Latinos who say they’re likely to vote.

Frankie Miranda is the President of the Hispanic Federation. He said, "This expected turnout will undoubtedly impact the 2024 election and may very well be decisive in who will win the White House, the Senate and House of Representatives."

The poll by the nonpartisan Hispanic Federation, conducted from October 2nd through the 10th, finds over 70 percent of Latinos enthusiastic about the election and are following the news with 64 percent having been contacted by campaigns or Latino civic groups urging them to vote.

Matt Barreto is with the polling group BSP Research. He said, "59 percent of Latinos are optimistic that things are getting better in our economy. We have historically been a future, forward-thinking, optimistic community and culture."

Luis Miranda, Board Chair of Latino Victory, and the father of renowned songwriter and actor Lin-Manuel Miranda, said, "For both parties, getting out those 589,000 Latinos, who are registered to vote in Pennsylvania, it’s going to make the difference."

The poll finds Kamala Harris with a 28 point lead among Latino voters in the battleground states.

Back on North 5th, signs in front a city election office urges voters to come on in and fight the fear. Ana Diaz, of North Philadelphia, said some Latinos are scared to vote. Asked Why she said, "I’m not sure. I don’t know why - they should be excited to vote put their two cents in because that’s going to help us out."