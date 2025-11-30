Police activity from shooting incident shuts down stretch of I-95 in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - A portion of I-95 in Philadelphia was shut down Sunday due to police activity connected to a shooting incident, creating major delays for morning drivers.
The highway was closed between Aramingo Avenue and Cottman Avenue as the investigation continues.
What we know:
Officials say I-95 is closed in both directions between Exit 26 (Aramingo Avenue) and Exit 30 (Cottman Avenue) while police investigate a shooting. Traffic is at a standstill in the area, and drivers were urged to use alternate routes and expect delays.
Traffic conditions and updates can be found on PA511.com.
What we don't know:
Police have not released information about the shooting, potential injuries, or what led to the incident. Investigators are still gathering details.
What's next:
Authorities say updates will be provided once more information becomes available and when the highway is safe to reopen.
The Source: Information from the Philadelphia Police Department was used in this article.