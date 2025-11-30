Police activity from shooting incident shuts down stretch of I-95 in Philadelphia

article

The Brief A shooting investigation closed I-95 between Exit 26 (Aramingo Avenue) and Exit 30 (Cottman Avenue). Significant delays were expected, and drivers were urged to use alternate routes. Police have not released additional details as investigators work to learn more.



A portion of I-95 in Philadelphia was shut down Sunday due to police activity connected to a shooting incident, creating major delays for morning drivers.

The highway was closed between Aramingo Avenue and Cottman Avenue as the investigation continues.

What we know:

Officials say I-95 is closed in both directions between Exit 26 (Aramingo Avenue) and Exit 30 (Cottman Avenue) while police investigate a shooting. Traffic is at a standstill in the area, and drivers were urged to use alternate routes and expect delays.

Traffic conditions and updates can be found on PA511.com.

What we don't know:

Police have not released information about the shooting, potential injuries, or what led to the incident. Investigators are still gathering details.

What's next:

Authorities say updates will be provided once more information becomes available and when the highway is safe to reopen.