2024 Election Guide: Everything Pennsylvania voters need to know

With less than 60 days to go until Election Day, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are in the final stretch in their race to the White House, and voters are getting ready to head to the polls.

From date deadlines to key state and polling locations, here's everything voters in Pennsylvania need to know before casting their vote:

When is Election Day?

Election Day is November 5. Polls will open in Pennsylvania from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

When is the last day to register to vote?

Pennsylvania residents must register to vote by October 21.

You can register to vote online, by mail, or at a number of government agencies, including Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Photo License and Driver’s License Centers.

Where do I vote?

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day. Voters can vote as long as they are in line by 8 p.m.

Polling locations are available for voters based on their county and city.

If you encounter a problem while voting, call the official year-round voter Hotline at 1-877-VOTESPA.

Mail-in or absentee ballots

In Pennsylvania, residents can vote by mail with a mail-in ballot or absentee ballot:

Mail-in ballot: Any registered voter

Absentee ballot: Registered voters who can’t make it to their polling place on Election Day because of illness, disability, work, or travel can apply for an absentee ballot

Voters must request a mail-in or absentee ballot by October 29, and it must be received by the county election office by November 5.

Completed ballots can be returned to your county election office directly, or dropped at designated drop boxes or drop-off locations.

If you miss the October 29 deadline, you can apply for an emergency absentee ballot.

What's on the Pennsylvania ballot?

President/ Vice President:

Democrat: Kamala Harris and Tim Walz

Republican: Donald Trump and J.D. Vance

Green Party: Jill Stein and Butch Ware

Libertarian Party: Chase Oliver and Michael ter Maat

U.S. Senate:

Democrat: Bob Casey

Republican: David McCormick

Green Party: Leila Hazo

Libertarian Party: John Thomas

Constitution Party: Bernard Selker

Attorney General:

Democrat: Eugene Depasquale

Republican: Dave Sunday

Green Party: Richard L. Weiss

Libertarian Party: Robert Cowburn

Constitution Party: Justin L. Magill

Forward Party: Eric L. Settle

Auditor General:

Democrat: Malcolm Kenyatta

Republican: Tim DeFoor

Green Party: Richard L. Weiss

Libertarian Party: Reece Smith

Constitution Party: Alan Goodrich

American Solidarity Party: Eric K. Anton

State Treasurer:

Democrat: Erin McClelland

Republican: Stacy Garrity

Libertarian Party: Nickolas Ciesielski

Constitution Party: Troy Bowman

Forward Party: Chris Foster

U.S. House:

Voters will elect 17 candidates from each of the state's 17 U.S. House districts.

Pennsylvania Senate:

Voters will elect 25 candidates from each of the state's 25 odd-numbered senatorial districts.

Pennsylvania House of Representatives:

Voters will elect 203 candidates from each of the state's 203 legislative districts.

Candidates on your ballot will be dictated by the congressional district you live in.

Election Results

Officials say voters in Pennsylvania should not expect to see results right away, because a state law prohibits county boards of elections from beginning to process mail-in ballots until 7 a.m. on Election Day.

Pennsylvania is among seven states, including the fellow battleground of Wisconsin, where pre-canvassing is prohibited under state law.