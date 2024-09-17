2024 Election Guide: Everything Pennsylvania voters need to know
PENNSYLVANIA - With less than 60 days to go until Election Day, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are in the final stretch in their race to the White House, and voters are getting ready to head to the polls.
From date deadlines to key state and polling locations, here's everything voters in Pennsylvania need to know before casting their vote:
When is Election Day?
Election Day is November 5. Polls will open in Pennsylvania from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
When is the last day to register to vote?
Pennsylvania residents must register to vote by October 21.
You can register to vote online, by mail, or at a number of government agencies, including Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Photo License and Driver’s License Centers.
Where do I vote?
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day. Voters can vote as long as they are in line by 8 p.m.
Polling locations are available for voters based on their county and city.
If you encounter a problem while voting, call the official year-round voter Hotline at 1-877-VOTESPA.
Mail-in or absentee ballots
In Pennsylvania, residents can vote by mail with a mail-in ballot or absentee ballot:
- Mail-in ballot: Any registered voter
- Absentee ballot: Registered voters who can’t make it to their polling place on Election Day because of illness, disability, work, or travel can apply for an absentee ballot
Voters must request a mail-in or absentee ballot by October 29, and it must be received by the county election office by November 5.
Completed ballots can be returned to your county election office directly, or dropped at designated drop boxes or drop-off locations.
If you miss the October 29 deadline, you can apply for an emergency absentee ballot.
What's on the Pennsylvania ballot?
President/ Vice President:
- Democrat: Kamala Harris and Tim Walz
- Republican: Donald Trump and J.D. Vance
- Green Party: Jill Stein and Butch Ware
- Libertarian Party: Chase Oliver and Michael ter Maat
U.S. Senate:
- Democrat: Bob Casey
- Republican: David McCormick
- Green Party: Leila Hazo
- Libertarian Party: John Thomas
- Constitution Party: Bernard Selker
Attorney General:
- Democrat: Eugene Depasquale
- Republican: Dave Sunday
- Green Party: Richard L. Weiss
- Libertarian Party: Robert Cowburn
- Constitution Party: Justin L. Magill
- Forward Party: Eric L. Settle
Auditor General:
- Democrat: Malcolm Kenyatta
- Republican: Tim DeFoor
- Green Party: Richard L. Weiss
- Libertarian Party: Reece Smith
- Constitution Party: Alan Goodrich
- American Solidarity Party: Eric K. Anton
State Treasurer:
- Democrat: Erin McClelland
- Republican: Stacy Garrity
- Libertarian Party: Nickolas Ciesielski
- Constitution Party: Troy Bowman
- Forward Party: Chris Foster
U.S. House:
Voters will elect 17 candidates from each of the state's 17 U.S. House districts.
Pennsylvania Senate:
Voters will elect 25 candidates from each of the state's 25 odd-numbered senatorial districts.
Pennsylvania House of Representatives:
Voters will elect 203 candidates from each of the state's 203 legislative districts.
Candidates on your ballot will be dictated by the congressional district you live in.
Election Results
Officials say voters in Pennsylvania should not expect to see results right away, because a state law prohibits county boards of elections from beginning to process mail-in ballots until 7 a.m. on Election Day.
Pennsylvania is among seven states, including the fellow battleground of Wisconsin, where pre-canvassing is prohibited under state law.