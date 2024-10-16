2024 Election: VP Harris campaigns in must-win Bucks County

Vice President Kamala Harris rolled into Bucks County on another high-stakes campaign stop targeting suburban voters in Washington Crossing.

Harris appeared on stage with more than 100 former Republican officeholders and officials who are now backing her instead of Donald Trump. She urged GOP voters to put "country first."

"No matter your party, no matter who you voted for last time, there is a place for you in this campaign," said Vice President Harris.

If Pennsylvania is a swing state, then Bucks is a swing county. Both campaigns are courting suburban voters with almost daily visits to the state.

"This county determines the outcome of the election," said one Harris supporter waiting to catch a glimpse of the motorcade.

"This vote right now is the most important thing to do. Because Bucks County is divided. And you have to get out and vote. If you like Trump, If you like Harris, you have to get out and vote to make it happen," said Chris Budenz, of Lower Makefield Township.

John Morrison and Mark Applegate came to see history up close. Both supporters of Harris, today’s rally was just a block from their home. "I am also scared, anxious and hopeful and when we drove home from work getting set up and we were very excited to be here," said Applegate.

"I happened to be a registered Republican. But I have always voted for the best candidate and in this case, I believe she has our interests," said Deborah Lang, who says she’s voting for Harris this election.

It was clear even with Trump supporters outside the rally that the Bucks County vote is a valuable one. "I think they realize the importance of this county. I think it’s cool, I think it’s cool we are able to witness this and see this. Something I’ve never been a part of," said Trump supporter Matt Chandlee of Upper Makefield Township.

In one of the most closely divided counties in the last two presidential elections, it’s no surprise Bucks has become the must-get vote for Harris and Trump. And those who live here know it.

"I think so often you are watching them behind a screen, so to see them come to your hometown is just so incredible and really makes you feel part of it," said Lindsay Maida of Newtown.

With just 20 days left until Election Day, it’s a good chance you’ll see both candidates back in the area before you go to the polls. Former President Trump already has an event scheduled this weekend in Philadelphia.