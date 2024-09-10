Live Updates: Harris, Trump face off in high-stakes presidential debate in Philadelphia

The Brief Donald Trump and Kamala Harris face off in their first presidential debate for the 2024 Election in Philadelphia. Polls show both candidates in a dead heat before the high-stakes debate. The 90-minute debate is hosted by ABC News' David Muir and Lindsey Davis at the National Constitution Center. Both candidates are expected to lay out their competing visions for the nation, including abortion, immigration, and U.S. policy on Israel/Gaza.



Donald Trump and Kamala Harris meet in Philadelphia Tuesday night for their first highly anticipated face-to-face encounter of the 2024 presidential election.

The opposing candidates have been locked in a tight race, with polls showing them virtually tied leading up to their first presidential debate.

David Muir and Lindsey Davis moderated the ABC News Presidential Debate at the National Constitution Center in battleground Pennsylvania, a frequent stop for both campaigns as they seek critical swing votes.

The pivotal match-up was filled with 90 minutes of contention as Trump and Harris laid out their competing visions for America. Here's a breakdown of all the key moments:

