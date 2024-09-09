What time does the presidential debate start? Philly road closures, early dismissals, security and more

The Brief What time is the presidential debate tomorrow? The ABC News Presidential Debate on Tuesday, September 10 is set to begin at 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Who is moderating the debate? David Muir and Lindsey Davis will moderate the event. Expect increased traffic near the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia as road closures and SEPTA service changes have been announced.



As the 2024 presidential debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump quickly approaches, here's everything you need to know.

The first Harris-Trump debate will be held at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia on September 10.

This isn’t the first time the museum has hosted presidential candidates. Democrats Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton debated at the museum, former president Trump held a 2020 town hall and President Biden used the center as a backdrop for a speech on voting rights.

What time is the presidential debate?

The ABC News Presidential Debate on September 10 is set to begin at 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Who will moderate the debate?

ABC News will host the event with David Muir and Lindsey Davis as moderators.

What are the rules for the debate?

The Associated Press was provided a copy of the rules ahead of the debate, and they report the parameters in place for the September 10 debate are nearly the same as they were for the June debate between Trump and President Joe Biden,

ABC News says the candidates will stand behind lecterns, will not make opening statements and will not be allowed to bring notes during the 90-minute debate, the Associated Press reports.

The Harris-Trump debate on September 10 will not have live microphones or an audience.

Microphones will be muted when candidates are not speaking to avoid any outbursts or talking over one another, the Associated Press reports.

How to watch the debate

The ABC News Presidential Debate Simulcast will be available to watch on FOX 29 and on FOX Local.

The ABC News Presidential Debate will also air live on ABC News.

Road closures & SEPTA service adjustments

According to PennDOT, beginning at midnight on Tuesday, 6th Street will be closed between Callowhill and Market Street.

Early Tuesday morning, street closures will be in effect from Arch to Market Streets between 4th Street and 7th streets. Vehicles and pedestrians will be allowed on 4th Street and Market Street.

The 6th Street exit of I-676 eastbound will also be closed beginning on Tuesday morning. I-676 westbound is expected to remain open, but officials say it may close if necessary.

The city says no one will be permitted inside those secure closure points and that Arch and Race streets will remain closed throughout the duration of the event. Closures are to remain in effect until the area is cleared on Wednesday.

According to SEPTA, due to road closures, several bus routes will be detoured from their normal routes beginning early Tuesday morning through Wednesday morning.

Buses will not stop at Market Street stops from 5th to 7th streets in both directions due to fencing blocking the sidewalks. The Market-Frankford Line will make the station stop at 5th Street Station, but only on the eastbound side; westbound side will be closed, eastbound will be open.

PATCO does not expect any impacts to their services, but a spokesperson says in addition to the eastbound access to the Ben Franklin Bridge being closed, the bridge’s pedestrian walkway will close early at 3 p.m. on Tuesday and will reopen at 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

Security measures

"We are running this as a significant event, two significant figures in the city, and our job is to protect both the safety of those participating in the event, as well as the individuals who are out and about in the community," said Philadelphia Police Commissioner, Kevin Bethel.

Bethel, speaking during a press conference held by District Attorney Larry Krasner about the upcoming election in November, said they will use their same partnerships with the city’s Office of Emergency Management, state police, ATF, FBI, and Secret Service for the Tuesday night debate.

"We have been able to bring additional assets, men and women who are off duty to come in and support that," he says. "We do this in a collective way to be able to manage this effectively."

Early dismissals

A spokesperson for the School District of Philadelphia said McCall Elementary School and Constitution High School will dismiss early tomorrow to ensure students’ safety and accommodate road closures, modifications to SEPTA services, and anticipated crowd control measures.