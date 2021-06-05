22-year-old man shot in the head in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - A 22-year-old man is fighting for his life after he was shot in the head in North Philadelphia.
The shooting happened around 10:50 p.m. Friday night on North 5th and West Westmoreland Streets.
Police say the victim was shot once in the head and is in critical condition.
Police did not provide a motive for the shooting at this time.
