22-year-old woman critical after being shot in North Philadelphia

Police are investigating after a woman was critically injured in a North Philadelpia shooting.

The incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. on the 2500 block of West Harold Street.

Police said the victim suffered a gunshot wound to the stomach. She was transported to Temple University Hospital, where she was placed in critical condition.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

For resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia, see here.