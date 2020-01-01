Man killed in West Philadelphia shooting marks city's first homicide of 2020

article

Police are investigating after a 41-year-old man was shot and killed in West Philadelphia on New Year's Day.

The incident, which marked Philadelphia's first homicide of 2020, occurred just before noon Wednesday on the unit block of North Hobart Street.

Police said the victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and back. He was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries. Authorities have yet to identify the deceased.

Three shooting deaths on New Year's Eve made 2019 the city’s deadliest year in a decade. Police said one man was fatally shot near Temple University Hospital and another in the Hunting Park section. A woman was found shot dead inside a Northeast Philadelphia home around 10:30 p.m.

Police tallied 356 slayings in 2019, three more than the year prior. The count had fallen to about 250 to 275 homicides annually from 2013 to 2016.

Police said they made arrests in just over half the homicide cases of 2019.

Separately, they said more than 1,450 people were shot in the city throughout the year.

Philadelphia, with about 1.5 million people, has more homicides than New York City, which has five times as many people but stricter gun laws.

No arrests have been made in connection with the New Year's Day homicide. This is an ongoing investigation.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.