24-year-old man critical after shooting in Wilmington

A 24-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot in Wilmington.

Officials say the shooting happened on the 2300 block of Bowers Street Wednesday, just after 7:30 in the evening.

The victim was taken to an area hospital and listed in critical condition.

Police say an investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information is urged to contact Detective Brendan Shea at 302-576-3649.

Tips can also be submitted through the Delaware Crime Stoppers website or by calling 1-800-TIP-3333.

