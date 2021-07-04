25-year-old man shot in Strawberry Mansion, police say

A 25-year-old man is fighting for his life after being shot in Strawberry Mansion.

The shooting happened just after 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning on the 3000 block of West Colona Street.

The man was shot once in the back and rushed to the hopsital where he is in critical but stable condition.

No arrests have been made in either shooting.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter