$25,000 stolen from Center City bar by suspect armed with hammer: police

Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help to identify a man they say broke into a local bar, and made off with tens of thousands of dollars.

What we know:

Tradesman’s Barbecue at 1322 Chestnut Street was broken into before 8 a.m. on March 13.

The suspect then used a hammer to break open the bar's safe, according to police.

He then fled with $25,000 in stolen cash, and was later tracked on surveillance video near 11th and Dauphne streets carrying a duffle bag.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.