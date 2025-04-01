Expand / Collapse search

$25,000 stolen from Center City bar by suspect armed with hammer: police

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  April 1, 2025 8:28am EDT
The Brief

    • A suspect is being sought for stealing $25,000 from a bar in Center City.
    • A hammer was used to break into the bar's safe.
    • Police are asking for help to identify and locate the suspect.

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help to identify a man they say broke into a local bar, and made off with tens of thousands of dollars.

What we know:

Tradesman’s Barbecue at 1322 Chestnut Street was broken into before 8 a.m. on March 13.

The suspect then used a hammer to break open the bar's safe, according to police.

He then fled with $25,000 in stolen cash, and was later tracked on surveillance video near 11th and Dauphne streets carrying a duffle bag.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

The Source: Informatino from this article was provided by the Philadelphia Police Department.

