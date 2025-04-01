$25,000 stolen from Center City bar by suspect armed with hammer: police
article
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help to identify a man they say broke into a local bar, and made off with tens of thousands of dollars.
What we know:
Tradesman’s Barbecue at 1322 Chestnut Street was broken into before 8 a.m. on March 13.
The suspect then used a hammer to break open the bar's safe, according to police.
He then fled with $25,000 in stolen cash, and was later tracked on surveillance video near 11th and Dauphne streets carrying a duffle bag.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
The Source: Informatino from this article was provided by the Philadelphia Police Department.