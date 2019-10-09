27-year-old man shot and killed in Olney; suspect sought

article

Police are investigating after a 27-year-old man was shot and killed in Olney Tuesday night.

The incident occurred just after 8 p.m. on the 5500 block of New Place.

Police said Aquan Bundy suffered gunshot wounds to the head, shoulder and back. He was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries a short time later.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

For resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia, see here.