29 shots fired in fatal shooting of man in Northern Liberties; masked gunmen sought

Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Northern Liberties overnight.

The incident occurred at midnight Monday on the 900 block of North Marshall Street.

An off-duty officer reported witnessing a shooting and two masked male suspects taking off on bikes. The victim was scooped up by police, but succumbed to his injuries.

The 21-year-old man was shot multiple times in the neck, chest, torso, back and leg. Police said he lived a few blocks from where he was found shot and laying on the sidewalk across from a school.

Officials said 29 shots were fired in close proximity to the victim from two semi-automatic weapons. The victim was reportedly armed at the time of the shooting.

The victim has yet to be identified.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

For resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia, see here.